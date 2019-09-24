Taste Tuesday: Angelo’s Pizza of Rockport

There’s nothing like finding a hidden gem while you’re out on the road…and as much time as we’ve spent in Rockport and Owensboro lately, I couldn’t help but notice a little, unassuming pizza place.

As soon as I walked in, I knew that I’d found your new favorite spot for Italian food.

Locally owned since 1992, Angelo’s Pizza is a favorite in Rockport!





And it’s no wonder, with a lunch buffet less than $7, a menu that includes stroms, hoagies, and of course pan and thin crust pizza — Angelo’s is a no-muss, no-fuss kind of place; including the fact that there aren’t any menus, aside from this one on the wall…so you won’t have a server coming up to ask for your order…you’re going to place it right here at the counter.

People rave about Angelo’s breadsticks!

And my first question was, “Why would you rave about a breadstick?”

But everyone says, “You’ve got to try the breadsticks, you’ve got to try the breadsticks whenever you go to Angelo’s”.

Come to find out…they’re deep fried!

Nice and chewy, they’re coated with some really sharp parmesan, i don’t even need these sauces to dip it in — just super fluffy and chewy at the same time; almost like a really great pizza crust that you would eat, instead of leaving on your plate.

They’re also notorious for their fried chicken, which — unlike their breadsticks — isn’t actually fried.

The ‘fried chicken’ is not really ‘fried’.

We run it through our oven, so it’s kind of a baked deal, but we have a special breading for it and it’s super delicious the way we do it!

Everybody really likes it.

They do make their seasonings in house, and that is definitely a spectacular coating!

I don’t care what they say, this definitely takes like fried chicken, aside from the fact that’s it’s got a lot less grease; but something in that pizza oven just seals everything in.

It is so juicy and tender, that I didn’t even have to chew.

They’ve got all kinds of sandwiches, hoagies, even a “croi-zone”…which is like a “pocket pizza”, sort of like a calzone but they fancy it up.

This is their stromboli…you can see that’s it’s more like a hoagie, but it’s typically what we expect in the Midwest when we’re ordering a stromboli.

The star of this stromboli has definitely got to be the bread…super soft and buttery on the outside, with just a slight crunch on the inside.

The meat…spectacular, and very little sauce, which I appreciate because a lot of times they’ll over-sauce it, and you can’t taste anything but sauce.

This has got a nice meld of cheese, sauce, meat and bread that’s so good.

And did I mention that it’s home to the only arcade in Rockport?

I need some quarters.

Grab lunch from Angelo’s Pizza of Rockport today, find them at 824 Sycamore Street.

Remember, that awesome “fried chicken” should be on the buffet…

Let them know you heard about them here on 44News, and tell me how awesome your #TasteTuesday was.

