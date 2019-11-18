Taste of Christmas (with 10 Different Restaurants All at One Place)

Tri-State foodies listen up…I’ve got the perfect event for you…and it’s all about discovering local restaurants…but you’ll only be at one location.

The Volunteer and Information Center of Henderson invites you to sample delicious fare from 10 of the city’s locally owned restaurants, December 2nd at Rookie’s.



10 local restaurants will be there providing some of their best fare for our guests—Tacoholics, Rookie’s, Hometown Roots, Golden Corral, Sidewalk Café, Rockhouse on the River, Tom’s Smokin’ BBQ, Farmer and Frenchman, Firedome, and Metzger’s. We will have a silent auction with some pretty fun things to bid on!

A “Taste of Christmas” is only thirty dollars!

You can get your tickets by calling 270-831-2273.

