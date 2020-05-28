Task Force to Ensure Ballot Integrity During 2020 Primary Election

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Secretary of State Michael Adams are co-chairing a team of election officials that aim to deter voter fraud.

The Ballot Integrity Task Force brings key stakeholders in the electoral process and criminal justice system together to ensure ballot integrity.

The task force will be in charge of monitoring for suspicious behavior or anomalies, and any evidence of irregularities.

Jurisdictions hosting competitive elections for local offices will be a primary focus.

The Ballot Integrity Task Force is made up of the Attorney General’s Office, the Secretary of State’s Office, the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices for Kentucky’s Eastern and Western Districts, the Kentucky State Police, the U.S. Postal Service, the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security, and the Kentucky Army National Guard.

