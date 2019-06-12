Target Expands Family Paid Leave

Target is hoping that improvements to parental leave and other family related benefits will help it compete for labor in a tight market.

Starting at the end of June, Target’s new family leave policy will give employees in its stores, distribution centers and corporate offices up to four weeks of paid time off to care for a new or ailing family member.

This change will impact an estimated 360,000 salaried and hourly workers, including part-time employees.

Target has also started paying its employees $13 at hour and plans to bring wages to $15 by the end of the year.

