Tapestry: Weaving the Classics With Classic Rock

Front Porch Fest in Evansville is a good way to discover new bands in the area — and hundreds of people were fascinated, this year, by one group who weaves the classics with classic rock.

“Tapestry” is the perfect name for a band that takes classical pieces and interweaves them with classic hits from the radio.

The group — comprised of a 5 piece rock band and classically trained singers — mixes Beyoncé with Beethoven, Puccini with Pink Floyd.



We take elements from the last 400 years of music.

We take pieces from Puccini, we take pieces from contemporary stuff — you know, Guns & Roses — meld it all together.

We present all of this music in an entertaining and energetic setting.

We have 9 of the best musicians, we have a collection of songs that you’ve never heard together, we have a collection of different types of performers…classically trained performers for the rock band.

It’s a melding of those worlds that results in really exciting and fun times!

The result?

An epic mash-up of melodies you know, with selections you’d see performed at an opera house.

Corey Crider, our Artistic Director, and Ben Miller, our lead guitar and rock vocalist, they work together to build what we call ‘Suites’.

The suites are sometimes interwoven, thus the name ‘Tapestry” works very well.

We’ve got these interwoven pieces, where perhaps there’s a motif, or a rhythmic section that is similar; well, when we blend them together you actually find a cohesiveness that didn’t exist in the individual pieces.

Which presents audiences with — much like a tapestry — a plethora of moving, independent parts that magically function as a whole.

I guarantee that anyone who comes to this show is not going to recognize 100% of this music, but the great thing is that you’re introduced to things that you might leave here loving more, or at least have an interest in finding.

“Tapestry” gives fans their favorite classics, classical music and classic rock, and introduces audiences to a repertoire of the best in music from the last 400 years condensed into one show.

If you missed them at Front Porch Fest EVV, the crowd around Tapestry was thick, and never left.

That was their Evansville debut!

You can catch their latest production of interwoven classical and classic rock suites the 10th and 12th of this month at 321 North Congress.

Find the link for the 10th here, and the 12th here.

Let them know you saw them here, and let me know what you thought of the show!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments