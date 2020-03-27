Talking to Children About the Coronavirus Pandemic

Talking to your kids about the coronavirus pandemic may be a difficult task for many parents.

Though it may be a tricky subject to approach children with, medical experts say it’s important to explain the dos and don’ts of social distancing to your little ones.

“I haven’t really learned a lot about the coronavirus in school, but they have told us that it affects mostly older people,” one local student explained when asked about the coronavirus.

At first glance to teenagers, it appears that the coronavirus was thought to affect only those of old age.

Now, as research shows more young people contracting the virus, experts stress the need to talk to your children, while being transparent, upfront, and avoiding language that could inflict unnecessary fears.

“I just know its really serious. I didn’t take it as serious at first, my mom has really been stressing about it,” another student explained in reference to the coronavirus.

It’s important to minimize a child’s screen-time while out of school and quarantined – try focusing on other things as a family, together, or one-on-one.

Experts suggest playing outside if the weather permits, as well as arts, crafts, games, or even just eating dinner as a family at the kitchen table while having a conversation about real-life issues.

“It’s really about just like being healthy, also the social distancing, don’t get up don’t run up to people, don’t give hugs right now, except for mommy and daddy or the people you live with,” one mother explained.

Health department officials across the Tri-State want to stress the importance of proper handwashing techniques in addition to the stay-at-home order issued by Governor Holcomb, asking Hoosiers to stay home except for essential needs.

Comments

comments