Talent Scouts Preying on Dreams and Cash

Do you have what it takes to be on tv? That’s the question a company called the Industry Network is asking on Facebook with this sponsored ad promoting auditions in the Evansville area.

If you’re wondering if this could be your big break the Better Business Bureau says the company knows you’re not familiar with the industry.

Oana Schneider says, “They don’t know how things are supposed to go. they don’t know that this talent agency is supposed to work for you, and not the way around.”

But the first words on the Industry Network’s website? We get you in, the rest is up to you.

“I want to be famous, what next? They either ask you for an upfront fee which happens many times or management or administrative fees or things like that,” added Schneider.

“If they ask you for money up front for any kind of situation, just say no and be really skeptical of that because, like I said, they are supposed to work for you and not the other way around,” says Schneider.

The ad promotes auditions in Evansville this weekend we called to find out when and where but this is the recorded message we heard.

A company rep got back to us saying if someone is picked in the local contest they head to regionals then nationals but moving on to regionals could mean fees.

“If they need practice time there is a fee, and that’s to cover the price of the hotel room and our scouts getting there. Last time anybody said anything to me it was like 400 and something,” says the Industry Network director.

And if you make it to nationals which means spending four days in Los Angeles you have to pay your own way with no guarantee of getting picked. Though, if you want to connect with real talent agencies – you don’t need the industry network’s help.

“They advertise and say, ‘oh would you like to work for this’, ‘would you like to work for that?’ Then obviously you get excited, but that’s the kind of work you could do yourself at home it takes five minutes,” says Schneider.

There are free auditions this weekend in Evansville but if you were planning to take your kids do your research first.

