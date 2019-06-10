A Tale of Two Cities’ “Pride”

The month of June is a celebrations of love across the country, including here in Evansville. But in Boston a proposed “straight pride” event is generating controversy and outrage.

It’s becoming a question of pride or prejudice. As Evansville prepares to host its first pride parade on the movement’s 50th anniversary, on the east coast, provocateurs want a different kind of celebration.

Over the weekend, the police commissioner of New York issued the first formal apology for the Stonewall Inn raid.

Cited as the birth of the modern gay rights movement, a spontaneous LGBT pushback against police in Greenwich Village led to decades of demands for equal treatment.

Now, individuals calling themselves “Super Happy Fun America” say they want their own celebration of what they term the “oppressed majority,” and invited the controversial openly gay conservative Milo Yiannopoulos to serve as grand marshal.

“We want people to be aware that there is not only one side to things,” stated organizer John Hugo. “There are a lot of people uncomfortable with some of the things going on in our country. They’re afraid to speak up.”

The high water mark for the gender and sexual minorities equality movement came in 2015 with the expansion of marriage to same sex couples.

During the Trump administration, LGBT members have seen a rollback in recognition with transgender individuals barred from military service and directives to embassies not to fly rainbow flags on the official poles.

The straight pride organizers are planning for an August event if it goes forward, pending permits.

Here at home, 1st Annual River City Pride Parade and Festival will take place June 22. More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/haynies-corner/1st-annual-river-city-pride-parade-and-festival/343663306479654/

