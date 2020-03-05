Taking a Quick Break From the Mild Temperatures

The mild conditions will continue for this afternoon but believe it or not, there will be a cold front passing through the area today. As the front approaches winds will once again pick up in speed. We could see wind gust as high as 30 MPH throughout the afternoon and evening time. Thankfully, rain chances will hold off for the next 24 hours. Clouds will meander throughout the horizon for the second half of the day.

The passage of the cold front will bring the return of northwest winds. As cool Canadian air filters in, temperatures will drop deeply into the lower-30s. Be prepared for a frigid start for Friday. Nevertheless, sunny skies will continue for Friday afternoon but don’t expect much of a warm up. The mercury will only approach the mid-to-upper 40s for highs.

The cool down will be short-lived. Temperatures will rebound generously into the 50s by Saturday, and even 60s by Sunday afternoon. Most importantly, the weekend ahead appears to be rain-free. Showers will reappear across the region by midday Monday through early Tuesday morning.

