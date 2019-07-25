It Takes a Village to Open Animal Shelter in Spencer County

Local non-profit It Takes A Village is announcing their plans to open an animal shelter in Spencer County.

This comes after a former Spencer County Animal Shelter employee says she was asked to put living cats in the freezer to die.

In October, county leaders decided to close the shelter until further notice.

There was never enough evidence to file criminal charges against the shelter, but the director was removed along with the animals.

“We wanted to do what we could to help and save more animals,” says Andrew Will, It Takes A Village Director of Business Development and Fundraising. “We will be taking over the building that the animal shelter was at, it’s still going to be it takes a village,” says Will. “We won’t be an animal control.”

The Spencer County Animal Control Board and Spencer County Commissioners approved It Takes A Village operating from the former Animal Control Facility and for the county to provide marginal funding to operate the former shelter.

“We will be hiring new employees up there,” says Will. “They will be running as our stipulations and the way we run our rescue. It’s going to be run the same way.”

Since closing down last year, It Takes A Village says they receive several phone calls a day in regards to the animals, but now their hope is to have a fresh start at the shelter.

“Ever since the shelter was shut down in Spencer County, we’ve had so many calls, so many cries for help because there’s nothing up there to help the animals of Spencer County,” says Will. “So we have been taking in as many animals as possible from Spencer County because they had nothing.”

Alley Cat Allies will also have a part in the opening.

Becky Robinson, Alley Cat Allies president, says this is a major victory for the county.

“When the shelter does reopen, it will do so with the quality training and the best practices in place that will dramatically improve the quality of life for the animals in the county shelters care,” says Robinson.

It Takes A Village says they’ve been assisting the animals of Spencer County for nine year and they hope reopening the animal shelter will bring quality training, humane procedures, and trust back to the community.

“We’re very confident that the shelter will be run properly and everything will be as it should be,” says Will.

44News has been in close contact with the employee who came forward about the conditions at the shelter. She told 44News she couldn’t publicly comment about reopening the shelter for legal purposes.

Plans are underway to officially open the facility as soon as possible, but no later than Fall of this year.

