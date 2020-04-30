It Takes a Village Offering Puppy Zooms

A friendly puppy smile on your Zoom meeting is what It Takes A Village No Kill Animal Rescue in Evansville, Ind. is offering the community.

The deal comes just in time for National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day on Thursday, April 30.

Donations are needed for the doggy cameos, much needed due to the rising number of surgeries from closed shelters unable to take the animals in.

ITV volunteer, Lori Martin, says there were at least five new surgical cases in the last month.

“If we don’t save them and take care of them,” she says, “they will be euthanized.”

But while the money coming in to help sustain their $25K monthly overhead is decreasing, the foster requests are increasing.

“Because people are home so, ‘Hey, training an animal is now something I have time to do,’” Martin says. “It’s kind of a perfect time for people to add a pet into their home.”

ITV volunteer Cordaro Jenkins — temporarily laid off from Toyota — was more than happy to add special needs foster dog Quinn as his fifth pet.

“I’ve had her now pretty much during the whole lockdown,” he says.

On the flip side, there is an influx of dog returns from foster owners, citing financial or health issues.

“We just hope that once things get back to the new normal, that they will realize a dog is a commitment, a cat is a commitment and that they keep it,” Martin says. “So that dog doesn’t have that upheaval in their life.”

For anyone struggling and in need of pet food, ITV is hosting a food drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s drive thru, so you will be safe from the Covid,” Martin says. “You just drive up, let us know how many dogs and cats you have and we will arrange for you to have food for that animal.”

While walk-ins aren’t currently allowed, ITV is one of the only local shelters still allowing fosters and adoptions and will work with all applicants to help furry friends find their forever homes.

If anyone is interested in fostering or adopting an animal, email info@itvrescue.org.

