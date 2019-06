An iconic piece of American history has made its way to Evansville. Monday, a B-17 bomber arrived at the Evansville Wartime Museum at 7503 Petersburg Road for everyone to see.

Folks will have a chance to explore the WWII bomber, meet her crew, and see her fly. Tours will run from Monday, June 3rd through Thursday, June 6th.

44News is told flights begin at $457 and will fly at 5:30 p.m. for the next four days.

