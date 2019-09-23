Take a Quick Trip Back in Time –With a Village Dedicated to Keeping the Memory of Lincoln Alive

We all learned quite a bit about our 16th president through Elementary, Junior High and High School…but did you know that the leader — claimed by the state of Illinois — spent several of his formative years in Indiana?

You can take a quick trip back in time — no time machine necessary — with a village and museum dedicated to keeping the memory of Lincoln, and his life — alive.

Built in 1935 by the WPA, Lincoln Pioneer Village depicts the time when a young Abraham Lincoln lived in Indiana.



The Lincolns came here in 1816, and lived up by Lincoln City.

The relationship to coming to Rockport was, he would travel down here to visit with John Pitcher who was a lawyer, Daniel Grass, and some of the other individuals down here who had an influence on his history here and his interests in politics.

The village is the perfect backdrop for learning about the 16th president!

The museum doesn’t just house Lincoln memorabilia, it also holds American treasures from the 1800’s to the 1950’s.

We depict the time that Lincoln was here in Spencer County. We do have a lot of Rockport memorabilia.

We have a great Civil War to WWII display case.

We have a whole hallway of dresses that were from the 1800’s to the 1950’s, and a lot of unusual things here.

But the gem of the collection is a hutch supposedly built by Lincoln himself!

The hutch was made with the help of Abe’s father.

Abe’s father, Thomas, was a skilled carpenter and he was very fond…Abe was very fond of the neighbors, the Crawfords, and so he wanted to do something nice for them; so he asked his father to help him build this cabinet for their home.

It has the inlay that Thomas uses as a trademark in his work of a star and vine going up the side, and then it has the initials E.C. for ‘Elizabeth Crawford’ on one side of the door, and the original would have had a J.C. for Josiah Crawford on the other side of the door, and they gave it to the family.

Travel back in time, no TARDIS necessary, just a sense of adventure — to when Lincoln lived in Indiana.

Find the Lincoln Pioneer Village at 928 Fairground Drive in Rockport, Indiana.

They’re open until October 31st with their “Fall Heritage Day” on October 26th and the village will be decked out for one special day for their “Tree-mendous Christmas”, December 7th.

Tell them you saw it here, and let me know if you had as much fun as I did!

