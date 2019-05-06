Take Me Out to the Ball Game!

May 6th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Take me out to the ball-game…it’s almost here…opening night at the Otters!

There are a ton of activities at Historic Bosse Field, let’s see if we can get to them all.

We’re partnering with the Evansville Otters on their opening night, Friday, May 10th, for a “Give Back Night” and to celebrate their 25th anniversary! There will be local youth performances, games, prizes, giveaways, raffle, etc. Come out for a fun filled night with us and the Otters!
In order for Young & Established to receive a donation, you will have to present a Y&E ticket so make sure you get your tickets from us! Please contact us for tickets!

Take the family out to the ball-game this Friday, at 6:30 pm.


Catch the Otters in action at Historic Bosse Field, and enjoy local youth performances, games, prizes, giveaways, and a raffle.

It’s a give back night for Young & Established, so make sure you get a ticket that’s marked with the Y&E logo.

