Take Me Out to the Ball Game!

There are a ton of activities at Historic Bosse Field, let’s see if we can get to them all.

We’re partnering with the Evansville Otters on their opening night, Friday, May 10th, for a “Give Back Night” and to celebrate their 25th anniversary! There will be local youth performances, games, prizes, giveaways, raffle, etc. Come out for a fun filled night with us and the Otters!

In order for Young & Established to receive a donation, you will have to present a Y&E ticket so make sure you get your tickets from us! Please contact us for tickets!

It’s a give back night for Young & Established, so make sure you get a ticket that’s marked with the Y&E logo.

