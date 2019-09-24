Taiwan Agrees to Buy $2.2 Billion of Illinois Corn and Soybeans

Taiwan has committed to buy $2.2 billion of Illinois corn and soybeans over the next two years, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday.

Gov. Pritzker says the state and Taiwanese associations signed two $1.1 billion agreements to purchase Illinois crops between 2020 and 2021.

“Illinois corn and soybean producers have cultivated a world-class industry with customers in all parts of the world, and this $2.2 billion commitment is a testament to their dedication and hard work. When Illinois’ agricultural economy thrives, so do working families all across the state. I’m committed to supporting our state’s leading industry and opening up new opportunities for our farmers to sell their goods and make a good living,” says Gov. Pritzker.

Illinois is the top soybean producing state and second largest producer of corn in the nation, exporting more than 360 million bushels of whole soybeans annually and an average of 877 million bushels of corn.

Taiwan is Illinois’ third largest trading partner of agricultural products.

