Taco Bell Recalls 2.3 Million Pounds of Seasoned Beef

Taco Bell recalled 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from stores in 21 states on Friday.

The fast-food chain says the recall comes after a customer found a metal shaving in a menu item.

Officials confirm that as of October 14th, all products containing the metal shaving have been removed from the affected restaurants.

The states include: CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TN, VA, VT, WV and Washington, D.C.

Consumers with questions can call (800) 822-6235 (800-TACOBEL) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time.

Click here to read the full statement.

