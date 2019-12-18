Tackling Blighted Properties Head On

A neighborhood just minutes away from downtown Owensboro has a number of blighted properties.

This decreases the real estate value of surrounding locations as well as increases the possibility of illegal activities such as squatting in vacant homes.

At the City Commissioners Meeting on Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to purchase three blighted properties on West 8th Street for nearly $15,000 per lot.

Soon there will be two Habitat for Humanity homes built on these lots, giving members of the community hope that it will improve the area, making it safer and more family-friendly.

After a shooting that occurred within one neighborhood home in March, three houses were demolished.

Neighbors have praised the deconstruction of the homes, saying they’re glad the property will be used to provide an affordable fresh start for a local family.

Joylyn Bukovac takes a closer look below:

Comments

comments