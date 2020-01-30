Sybrina Fulton, Mother of Trayvon Martin, to Speak at Red Skelton in Vincennes

Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, will be in Vincennes, Indiana next month for the Black History Kickoff Celebration.

The event will be held Tuesday, February 4 at 6 p.m. in the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Since the death of her 17-year-old son, Trayvon Martin, Fulton has dedicated her life to transforming family tragedy into social change. The book she co-authored with Tracy Martin, Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, shares the intimate story of a tragically foreshortened life and the rise of a movement that awoke a nation’s conscience.

“It is very important that Sybrina Fulton is visiting not only our campus but the Vincennes community,” VU Director of Multicultural Affairs Cortney Cross said. “This is the year of the presidential election and I think it is very important to hear how Sybrina’s message relates not only to this election but everyday life, period. We hope to hear her speak about leadership and how students can steward their college years for social advocacy and change. Sybrina’s visit to campus displays our commitment to lifelong learning – from academic to social life.”

The event, which is sponsored by the Department of Multicultural Affairs and Student Activities, is free and open to the public. Tickets are available here.

The Red Skelton Performing Arts Center is located at 20 W. Red Skelton Blvd. located on the VU campus.

