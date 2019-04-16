Sword Wielding Masked Man on Bike Hit With Multiple Charges

An Evansville man that was arrested for armed robbery is facing multiples charges. Following a two-day trial, a jury found 38-year-old Hensley guilty of armed robbery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and attempted theft.

In September of 2018, Hensley attempted to rob a man in the parking lot of Taco Bell off U.S. 41. Hensley asked to ride the victim’s scooter and when the victim declined, Hensley pulled out a sword, pointed at the victim’s chest, and said, “Do you want to lose your life?”

When the victim took the keys and backed away from the scooter, Hensley rode away on his bike.

Authorities quickly located Hensley at his home in the 900 block of North Willow Road. The mask, sword, and the bike were recovered from the home.

Hensley is set to be sentenced on May 20th in Vanderburgh County Superior Court.

Comments

comments