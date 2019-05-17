Swim Lessons Help Prevent Drowning

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is encouraging parents and children to have a safe and fun time at the pools this summer.

Swimming is the most popular activity for young children during the summer. That can also make it one of the most dangerous. According to the YMCA, two children drown every day during the summer.

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana’s aquatics instructor, Heather Polley says drowning can easily be prevented with these safety tips:

Never leave a young child unattended near water.

Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.

Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.

Establish rules for your family and enforce them. For example, do not let kids play breath-holding contests.

Ensure that everyone in the family learns to swim well.

Polley recommends getting children started in swimming lessons early on.

For information on swimming lessons, lifeguard training and other programs with the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, visit their website: https://ymcaswin.org/.

