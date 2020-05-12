All Swim Activities, City Pools Closed for 2020 Season

All swim activities and city pools will be closed through the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer announced during a Rotary Club of Evansville meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation revealed there was a substantial shortage of certified lifeguards.

City pools closing will include the following: Hartke Pool, Helfrich Pool, Lloyd Pool, Lorraine Pool, Mosby Pool, and Rochelle-Landers Pool.

The decision was made in accordance with the health guidelines set by the Indiana State Department of Health and the CDC.

Comments

comments