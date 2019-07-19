Sweltering Heat & Humidity Through the Weekend, Relief Next Week

A ridge of high pressure continues to grip the eastern half of the county creating a record breaking heat wave. We won’t be breaking any record highs here in the Tri-State, it’s just that heat and humidity combination that is giving us the oppressive conditions. The stifling heat and humidity is here and unfortunately it’s here to stay through the weekend. Dangerous heat indices are expected as the Excessive Heat Warning continues through Sunday evening.

Staying cool and hydrated will be the theme for the next 3 days. Today will feature mostly sunny skies, temperatures will soar to the mid 90s across the Tri-State. Dew points are in the upper 70s to yes low 80s, yuck. That combination will create those high heat indices ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. Tonight will feature clear skies but will remain quite uncomfortable with muggy conditions, lows will only dip to the upper 70s.

It will be a blazing weekend, more of the same Saturday under mostly sunny skies, highs will be once again in the mid 90s, with heat indices between 105 to 110.

Keep these tip in mind:

Most of Sunday will be dry, with continued heat and humidity. It’s Sunday evening through Monday a passing cold front will bring the renewed chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong, but the severe threat at this time appears to be to our northwest. Behind the front a refreshing airmass arrives and it will certainly be feeling good for late July standards. Dew points will fall back into the 50s and 60s with highs in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s. Most of next week will be dry as well. The remainder of the month is trending below average across most of the Eastern U.S.

