Sweltering Heat Across the Tri-State Heading Into the Fourth of July

We started our Friday morning off with mostly clear conditions, but some patchy fog affected some of our southern communities. Lows dipped down into the high 60s and low 70s. Evansville saw a low of 72°. Hot and humid conditions are expected once again for the rest of our Friday.

High pressure off to the north is beginning to take control in the Tri-State, but there is a cluster of storms hanging out in portions of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. They shouldn’t make an appearance in the Tri-State, but with the heat and humidity it is possible. We should expect our Friday and Saturday to stay mostly dry. Highs will be topping out in the low 90s, with heat index values well on their way to 100°. Lows will be right around 70° overnight with mostly clear conditions. With the excessive heat and high levels of Ozone in the area the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has placed an Air Quality Action Day for the following Southwest Indiana counties: Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

As we head into the holiday weekend, temperatures will begin to climb. Our Fourth of July could be feeling like 100° in some areas across the Tri-State, but on the bright side it will be dry. We should be in the mid 80s as the sun goes down after 8:00 p.m., just in time for the fireworks. We’ll continue the 90s trend well into Sunday, but we can’t rule out a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Comments

comments