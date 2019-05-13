Swedish Match Celebrates $100M Owensboro Expansion Deal

Swedish Match’s 16,000 square foot manufacturing facility is officially up and running and it’s bringing in more than 120 jobs additional jobs to their international tobacco company.

“It means a huge increase in very good paying jobs. Perhaps mom and dad won’t have to work two jobs to support their family,” says Daviess County Judge Executive, Al Mattingly.

The company is putting $100 million into the manufacturing facility where its new tobacco free nicotine pouch, called ZYN, is being made. The goal is to eventually move all of the production for America’s sales from Sweden to the U.S.

“I grew up on a farm. I remember those days of cutting it, stripping it, and selling it and so I think Swedish Match is getting ahead of the curb and are looking into products like ZYN to capture more of the U.S. market and so it’s great to see it happen in a community that tobacco is so rich in,” says Sen. Matt Castlen.

Not only will this facility bring in more jobs and likely lead to economic growth, but the product is aimed to give smokers a safer option.

“Sweden’s got a really low smoking rate. Our company is based in Sweden that’s kind of been a philosophy for us to try to provide a safer alternative to tobacco,” says Tony Martin, Swedish Match’s Vice President of the U.S. Supply Chain.

