Sweaty Weather and a Severe Weather Threat

81° on Sunday gave way to a high of 84° Monday; today, well today we reached 86° in Evansville. The gradual rise in temperatures is due to the migration of the very same core of high pressure that kept things so comfortable for the beginning of the work week. A southerly wind flow has settled back in across the region and while it won’t affect the area all that much overnight (we’ll dip to 66° under clear skies), temperatures will take a turn for the worse tomorrow afternoon.

Our midweek afternoon highs are expected to reach their highest point in over a week; we’ll tip the scales at 93° in Evansville, but the added humidity is expected to make it feel as hot as 97° at times during Wednesday afternoon. Worse yet, the added heat and humidity will help fuel thunderstorm development tomorrow evening along the leading edge of an advancing cold front. Some of the storms in question may produce damaging straight-line winds and large hail; as a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the areas north and west of Evansville under a “1” and “2” on the Threat Index. The greatest threat for Severe Weather will likely occur between the hours of 8PM and 12AM that night.

Unfortunately, the aforementioned frontal boundary is expected to stall out directly above the Tri-State come Thursday morning – this will again fuel pop-up showers and thunderstorms by that afternoon and early evening. Due to the lingering high heat and humidity that day (temperatures near 90° and heat indices around 100°), some of those storms may pack quite the punch. This has prompted the SPC to place the entirety of the Tri-State under a “1” on the Threat Index for Thursday. Gusty winds and small hail will remain a possibility between 2PM and 9PM that day.

