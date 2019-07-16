Swastika Found on Child’s Meal at Indiana Buffalo Wild Wings

An Indiana mom says her son’s cheeseburger arrived at the table with Swastika on it.

In a Facebook post, Julie Roll shows a picture of a Swastika drawn in mustard on a burger bun that she said was part of her son’s meal at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Columbus, Indiana.

The post which has since been made private read:



“Hey Buffalo Wild Wings in Columbus thanks for the special cheeseburger for my 12-year-old #Sounacceptable#wewillneverbeback!!!#therewasnomustardonthetable!!” – Facebook Post by Julie Roll



Later in the comment section, Roll mentioned that she talked to the manager on duty about the incident. Roll says the restaurant comped some of the family’s meal and told her the cook had been fired.

44News reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings Corporate Office. A restaurant spokesperson sent this statement:

“We are appalled by the horribly distasteful action of this individual at the franchise-owned restaurant and we have confirmed that he has been terminated.” – Buffalo Wild Wings



