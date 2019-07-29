SUV Drives Off an Ohio County Bridge

According to Ohio County authorities, an SUV drove off a bridge and flipped into a creek, Sunday.

The Dundee and Fordsville Fire Departments were called to help the driver who was trapped inside.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Fordsville Fire Department says the driver is extremely lucky.

The SUV was pulled out of the creek by a tow truck.

The Ohio County Dispatch, EMS, Sheriff’s Department, and Mattingly Tire and Towing, all assisted in the rescue.

