SUV Crashes Into Evansville Dairy Queen

No one is injured after an SUV crashes into the side of a Dairy Queen in Evansville.

Officers were dispatched to the Dairy Queen on E. Virgina St. around 8 this evening. Police say the driver was waiting in line when their foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal.

The driver said they were trying not to hit the driver in front of them, which then caused them to hit the building.

The kitchen at Dairy Queen was the only damaged during the accident, but employees say they will be open tomorrow serving ice cream only.

