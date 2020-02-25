Suspicious Vehicle Call Leads to Standoff and Arrest of Owensville Man

On Monday, Feb. 24, just before 9:00 p.m., Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a 2008 Chevy Silverado sitting in the middle of the roadway on County Road 550 South, east of County Road 125 West.

The caller reported that the vehicle was blocking the roadway and that the vehicle couldn’t be passed safely.

A license plate number was provided by the caller, and it was discovered that the vehicle was owned and possibly driven by 27-year-old Zachary Austin Garrett of Owensville, Indiana.

Deputy Garrett Tuley of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Trooper Tanner Hurley arrived on scene and confirmed that Garrett was inside the vehicle and was operating the vehicle.

Due to prior law enforcement encounters with Garrett that involved firearms and erratic behavior, officers then conducted what was considered a high-risk traffic stop with the goal of getting Garrett to exit the vehicle.

According to officers, they gave Garrett multiple loud, verbal commands to exit the vehicle, which Garrett failed to obey.

At that point, Deputy Zach Lienemann deployed numerous pepperball rounds in and about the cab. Still, Garrett failed to exit the vehicle,

A K9 unit was deployed to bring Garrett into compliance. Once Garrett exited the vehicle, he was taken into custody and transported to Gibson General Hospital for medical treatment by Gibson County Ambulance Medic 4 and local law enforcement.

Upon being granted medical clearance, Garrett was transported to the Gibson County Jail, where he was charged with:

Resisting Law Enforcement

Fleeing in a Vehicle

Intimidation of a Police Officer

Obstruction of Traffic

He is currently being held on a $750 bond.

Arresting Officer is Deputy Garrett Tuley Assisting Units were Captain Bryan Ellis, Sgt. Bruce Vanoven, Deputy Zach Lienemann, and Deputy Michael Rose. Also assisting were Indiana State Troopers Sgt. Kevin Brown, Mike Finney, Hunter Manning, Trooper Johnathan Lukeman, and Tanner Hurley. Also assisting in this investigation were Owensville Town Marshal Rodger Leister and Haubstadt Town Marshal Jeremy Volk.

All Criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

