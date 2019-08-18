‘Suspicious’ Structure Fires Under Investigation

Daviess County Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information on what they’re calling suspicious structure fires.

The Masonville Fire Department says they have responded to a rash of structure fires in the last three days, two of which happened in the 764 area of Pleasant Ridge which authorities say appear to have been intentionally set.

Kentucky State Police Arson Investigation and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department are working to find those responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the fires is asked to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.

