Suspects Wanted Out of Indiana Arrested Across State Lines

Two men wanted out of Indiana were apprehended across state lines.

The Posey County Drug Task Force executed arrest warrants on April 26th stemming from an undercover drug investigation called “Operation Guillotine”.

Their investigation led them to the arrest of 27-year-old Zachary Pribble of Evansville and 21-year-old Macer Ours of Mt. Vernon. Pribble was located in Cass County, Texas while Ours was located in Roane County, Tennesse.

Pribble is charged with dealing in methamphetamine for selling approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover police informant. He faces 10 to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Pribble is set to appear in Posey Circuit Court on September 17th at 9 a.m. He is being held in Posey County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Ours is charged with dealing in methamphetamine for selling approximately three grams of methamphetamine to an undercover police informant. He faces 2 to 12 years in prison if convicted.

He is scheduled to appear in the Posey Circuit Court on Sept. 24th at 9 a.m. He is being held in the Posey County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Vernon Police Department, Indiana State Police as well as many law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation

