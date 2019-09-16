Suspects Sought for Illegally Dumping Dog at Warrick Animal Control

The Warrick County Animal Control is seeking public help in identifying the suspects responsible for illegally dumping a dog at the shelter.

The shelter posted the following statement on Facebook:

On Saturday 8/14/2019 at a little after 4pm these people illegally dumped a dog at Warrick Animal Control. Please help us in identifying these people. Contact Animal Control with any info at 812-897-6107. Dumping an animal is illegal and a sign was posted as such. We are not posting this so people can make excuses as to why they think this ok…IT is not ok. This is not up for debate. If you care to call we can give you a laundry list of reasons why it is wrong. When you care for as many animals as we do and are responsible for the publics pets and keeping them healthy people like this that disregard the laws and protocol put the publics dogs in danger. We have strict protocols on what dogs can go out and spend money on making sure they are healthy. We are sharing this so we can send this case to the prosecutors office and charge the people with cruelty/abandoment to animals. We hope you can understand our position.

Anyone with information can contact Warrick Animal Control at 812-897-6107.

