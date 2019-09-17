Suspect’s Girlfriend Speaks Out After Two-State Police Chase

A woman is speaking out nearly three weeks after two men were arrested for leading police on a two-state chase.

Francis Wilkins and Robert Chilcoate were both taken into custody. They are accused of abducting a woman and her child and then trying to take another child, leading police on a chase in Daviess County that ended in Spencer County.

Wilkins’ girlfriend, Kelly Quinn says she was in the back seat during the chase with her two-year-old daughter.

Kelly Quinn says she and her fiancé, Francis Wilkins were planning to leave Owensboro for a fresh start. Although, on August 28th those plans were put on hold after Wilkins’ arrest.

Police say after Wilkins and Chilcoate took a gun from a Chrisney home, they traveled to Kentucky taking a woman and her child, but Quinn says that’s not the case since she was the woman in the backseat.

“It all started in the trailer park out here in Colony. Some people, some moms I guess, accused him and his friend, I call Chili, Robert of trying to kidnap some kids I guess,” says Quinn.

Quinn says Wilkins’ sister lives in the trailer park close to where he and Chilcoate are accused of trying to lure a child to come with them.

“But see there was more than one van that looks like that out there in the trailer park,” says Quinn.

She says Chilcoate and Wilkins were waiting to see Wilkins’ sister when they came rushing to the trailer Quinn was staying at, telling her to leave.

“Frank actually had BB guns that he bought for his son from Walmart for them to play around with and I think that might have been what Chili had in his hand just playing with it,” says Quinn. “He was so frustrated and the way he was talking, ‘We gotta go, we gotta go. We can’t stay here. I want to go back to Ohio.'”

Quinn says that’s when she and her 2-year-old daughter jumped into Wilkins’ van. Chilcoate was in the driver’s seat.

“It just kind of happened so fast. They were like, ‘You have to get in the van if you’re taking her,'” says Quinn. She says the next thing she knew, they were being chased by police. “Police, of course, drew guns because they wouldn’t slow down. They wouldn’t stop and Frank starts yelling out the window, ‘My son’s in here!'”

Although, Chilcoate didn’t stop until they got to Spencer County.

“All I really remember is we ended up in a cornfield,” says Quinn.

Wilkins was arrested, but Chilcoate ran and was caught the next day. Quinn says Chilcoate ran from authorities because he has a prior criminal history.

Right now, Quinn wants to get her daughter back. She says her daughter was taken by child protective services two days after the incident.

“The state took my two-year-old. She’s in foster care when she shouldn’t be and so is William, Frank’s son,” says Quinn. She says it’s not fair that her daughter was taken away from her since she wasn’t the one driving the van during the pursuit.

Both men are behind bars facing multiple charges including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of kidnapping, and one count attempted kidnapping.

