Suspects in Evansville Murder Make First Court Appearances

All three women appeared in custody over video link while family members looked on as they each heard the case against them before returning to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Angela Reese, the mother of suspect Gracie Smith, gave an emotional plea of her own in line with the plea entered on her daughter’s behalf by the judge.

“That’s my baby,” says Reese. “She’s not guilty”

All three suspects had the chance to speak in court about Kimra Miller’s death and respond to the charges they’re facing. Smith and Lakeysha Couto have been charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice. Investigators and prosecutors say Ciarra Landfair is the one who ultimately killed Miller, and for that, Landfair is the only one charged with murder.

Authorities say the three women took Miller’s body from the home they all share then leaving it in a ditch near the Indiana-Kentucky State Line near Ellis Park.

Sgt. Jason Cullum says, “She’d been out there at least a week. With all the weather it impacted the condition of the body.”

Both the Evansville Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but there’s no word yet on whether the women will also face charges across the river.

