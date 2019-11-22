Suspects Charged With Murder of Witness

Two people have been charged with the murder of a witness aiding a federal investigation, United States Attorney Russell Coleman announced Friday.

Bobby Lee Smith, 46, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Cynthia Allen, 31, of Louisville, Kentucky, were both charged in a three-count indictment by a federal Grand Jury sitting in Louisville on Wednesday. The defendants are also charged with tampering with a witness by killing.

The Grand Jury also charged the defendants, with tampering with a witness by killing. On May 8, 2016, Smith and Allen aided and abetted each other, killing A.P., a person assisting a federal criminal investigation.

If convicted by, the defendants face no less than life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Comments

comments