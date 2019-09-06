Suspects Arrested for Possession of Multiple Drugs

Two people are being held without bond after police found more than 60 grams of drugs.

Larry Wilson and Terra Thompson are facing a number of drug-related charges.

44News is told on Thursday detectives were conducting surveillance on Marshall Avenue a few blocks away from Washington Middle school.

When they pulled over a Hertz rental car.

Detectives say they found cocaine and marijuana totally more than 35 grams plus another 44 grams of fentanyl.

Both Wilson and Thompson are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

