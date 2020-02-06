Suspect Shot by Store Owner While Attempting to Rob Indianapolis AutoZone

A police investigation is underway after a person was apparently shot while allegedly attempting to rob an AutoZone on Thursday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 7400 block of North Michigan Road in Indianapolis around 9:15 Thursday on a call of a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

While interviewing witnesses, police discovered that the teen was allegedly attempting to rob the AutoZone with another suspect, when the store owner pulled out a handgun and shot the suspect, Fox59 reported.

At this time, police are looking for the other suspect involved in this robbery but did not provide a description of the suspect at large.

The 17-year-old with the gunshot wound was transported to an area hospital in a stable condition.

Stay with 44News both on-air and online as we receive more information on this developing story.

