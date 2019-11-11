Suspect Who Ran From Deputies During Arrest Is Captured

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms the suspect who fled from deputies during an arrest last week, is now in custody.

Authorities were called to a home in the Grandin Pointe neighborhood on November 8, to investigate an assault. As they were arresting Anthony Jones on felony battery charges, they say he was put in handcuffs, but somehow was able to take off. He remained on the run until Monday, November 11.

Deputies assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force started searching for Jones Monday and tracked him down at a home on South Harlan Aven.

Kane, a Sheriff’s Office canine, found Jones hiding under a camper located on the property.

Kane was able to pull Jones out from under the camper and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Jones was taken to an area hospital for evaluation for injuries suffered during the initial incident, as well as the dog bite from today’s apprehension.

He faces charges of felony battery and resisting law enforcement and he will be held in Vanderburgh County without bond.

Previous story:

Suspect escapes deputies during arrest

