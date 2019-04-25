Suspect in Motorcycle Club Shooting Sent to Hospital

The man accused of driving his truck into Grim Reaper Motorcycle Club and firing shots Wednesday night is in the hospital. The Evansville Police Department arrived at the Grim Reaper Motorcycle Club around 9 p.m. for a shots fired call.

According to witnesses, the suspect drove into the building and proceeded to fire shots. Members of the club fought back injuring the suspect.

None of the people inside the motorcycle club were injured but the suspect was taken away on a stretcher.

Please stick with 44News on air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

