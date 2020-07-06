Suspect in Hopkins County Shooting Turns Himself In

The suspect in a Hopkins County shooting is now in custody after turning himself in without incident Sunday night.

Deputies say the suspect shot another man in the arm after a brief chase through the city of Earlington.

According to Major Charles Young of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Joshua Walden of Sebree, Kentucky, was arrested for his involvement in the shooting/Assault 1st degree that occurred in Earlington on July 4.

Major Young said Walden turned himself in without incident on the evening of July 5.

Walden remains in the Hopkins County Jail where he faces the charges of wanton endangerment and assault.

