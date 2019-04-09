Suspect in Ellis Park Murder Pleads Guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter

One of three people charged in the death of Donald Freels was in court Monday. According to court records, Zachary Hunter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and admits firearm enhancements.

Hunter was charged with murder. His sentencing is set for May 10th at 2:30 p.m. Freels’ body was near Ellis Park in Henderson, though police believe he was killed in the 1100 block of N. 2nd Ave in Evansville.

Leroy Hunter, another suspect in the murder was sentenced to 40 years. The third suspect, Carolyn Butler, pleaded guilty and sentenced to 30 years for voluntary manslaughter.

