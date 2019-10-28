Suspect Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting

Evansville Police confirm one person has died after being shot by and EPD officer. It happened near the corner of Theatre Dr. and Morgan Ave. around 6:30 Monday evening.

Police were called to the area after a man crashed his car into a pole. When officers arrived, they say witnesses warned them the man behind the wheel was displaying odd behavior.

About 2 minutes after police first arrived at the scene of the crash, dispatch confirms another call came in about shots fired. Police say the man who crashed was not complying with officer’s demands.

“This individual made some very quick assertive movements. Appeared to have something which he was coming at our officer with. We are still trying to determine exactly what that was. And as our officer was retreating, giving this individual orders, he fired shots at that time,” said Capt. Andy Chandler.

Authorities say the EPD officer involved was not injured but they have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, which is standard procedure.

A toxicology test has been requested to determine whether the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

