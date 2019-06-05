Suspect Claims He Embezzled $98,000 for Online Lover

Former nonprofit assistant director, Mark Schmitt, is divorced, disabled, and looking for love online.

“That’s all the world needs is some love,” says Schmitt. He tells 44New he was scammed twice before but was not going to give up on looking for a companion. In 2011 he says he found one.

“I had gone on match.com and met this woman. Her middle name was Sandy,” says Schmitt. “We got along right away and I told her if this is about money, go by me.”

She claimed to be in her mid-’30s at the time but needed some help. Schmitt says his online lover claimed to have an inheritance from her deceased father but needed some money to access the funds. Then alleged lawyers started emailing him, telling him to send money, but seemed to be using illegitimate email addresses. Despite the red flag, he sent them thousands of dollars.

“That money was sent to the U.S. mail as instructed per these lawyers or this Alissa Frank. It was that or either iTunes cards. I started getting suspicious when they started asking for iTunes cards,” says Schmitt.

Now Schmitt is accused of embezzling money from ATTIC, INC., a nonprofit he worked for.

“About $60,000 of that money I took from ATTIC was sent as iTunes cards,” says Schmitt. “I knew it was embezzlement. I told Alissa it was embezzlement. I told these lawyers it was embezzlement. But they said go ahead and keep doing it so what are you to do?”

He says he spent every penny he embezzled to help Alissa Frank, thinking she would finally get her inheritance. He doesn’t believe Frank is scamming him.

“I really don’t believe it is because I feel like Alissa is sort of a target for these high-class men that are trying to hold her inheritance against her,” says Schmitt. “I want to believe that she is the nice, loving woman she is.”

Schmitt could be sentenced to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

