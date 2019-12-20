Suspect in Assault Case Faces Adult Felony Charges

The juvenile detained in connection with a late November assault case will now face adult felony charges of aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, misdemeanor counts of battery with bodily injury and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a valid driver’s license.

Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren filed the charges against Zane C. Wampler, 17, Friday afternoon following a waiver hearing in Gibson Circuit Court Friday morning.

The case was considered a juvenile matter until Gibson Circuit Judge Jeffrey Meade’s order approving the waiver from juvenile to adult court was issued following Friday morning’s hearing.

The aggravated battery charge is a level 3 felony, which carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years in prison.

The battery causing serious injury charge is a level 5 felony, which carries a potential sentence of one to six years in prison.

The misdemeanor battery charge carries a potential sentence of up to one year in jail, while the misdemeanor operating a vehicle charge carries a penalty of up to 60 days in jail.

Police took Wampler into custody at the Southwest Indiana Youth Village in connection with the case on Nov. 27.

The affidavit for probable cause supporting the charges was prepared by Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputy George Ballard, who wrote that Wampler punched Crowder in the mouth with his fist, causing damage to Crowder’s right lower jaw.

A court date for the first advisement of the charges was not yet set as of Friday afternoon.

