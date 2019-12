One man is behind bars and without bond after an armed robbery.

Jarvis Handy went into the Metro PCS on Covert Avenue in Evansville Saturday night.

He’s said to have pointed a gun at employees and demanded money from the register and safe.

Employees told police he was able to get away with $2,500 before fleeing the scene.

EPD officers later located him on Jeanette Avenue and took him into custody.

