Suspect Arrested in Hopkinsville Murder Investigation

One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Hopkinsville.

Hopkinsville police say it happened before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Poplar Street and Whitney Court.

Authorities say 18-year-old Robert Torian is a suspect in the shooting death of 25-year-old Terrill Moore.

According to officials, Torian took off after shooting Moore.

After spending several hours searching police eventually found Torian just across the state border in Clarksville, Tennessee.

A motive has yet to be determined but authorities say they are thankful for the public’s assistance in their search.

