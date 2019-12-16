Suspect Arrested for Catalytic Converter Theft

Authorities have arrested a suspect who they believe is responsible for the multiple thefts of catalytic converters.

Evansville Police arrested 34-year-old Edward Lee Payne Jr. and charged him with theft. According to police, on December 15 detectives witnessed Payne crawl under a vehicle owned by Hagoe.

When Payne left the area, detectives observed there were fresh cut marks on the vehicle’s catalytic converter.

Surveillance footage showed Payne returning to Hasgoe just before 3 a.m. Dec. 16 and taking the converter.

Shortly afterward, Payne was taken into custody and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

If anyone has knowledge about this theft or has been a victim of a stolen catalytic converter, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

