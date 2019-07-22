Suspect Arrested in Deadly Warrick County Shooting

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says an Indiana man is behind bars on voluntary manslaughter charges.

David Dunn, 35 of Petersburg called authorities to the scene of a shooting in the 10000 block of Nobles Chapel Road.

When authorities arrived, deputies found 49-year-old Joshua Nolan of Winslow, IN with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say the incident started as a verbal argument that escalated into the shooting of the victim.

Dunn was arrested without further incident and lodged into the Warrick County Jail.

An autopsy is scheduled for Nolan Monday afternoon.

Comments

comments