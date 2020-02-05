Suspect Arrested in Connection to Jan. 9 Economy Inn Armed Robbery

A month-long joint investigative effort by the Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) looking into an armed robbery incident that occurred at the Economy Inn on Fort Wayne’s northwest side in January, resulted in the arrest of a Fort Wayne, Indiana man on Tuesday.

On Jan. 9, 2020, officers with FWPD were called to investigate an early morning shooting incident at the Economy Inn on West Coliseum Boulevard.

During the initial investigation, officers found an injured adult male victim who reported having been battered and robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Economy Inn.

Over the course of this past month, detectives with ISP and FWPD continued following investigative leads in the case and were successful in identifying the perpetrator, who was identified as Gage Christopher Oberley, a 20-year-old Fort Wayne man.

Late Tuesday, Feb. 4, officers assigned to the FWPD Gang Task Force intercepted Oberley during the course of an unrelated traffic stop.

Once identified, Oberley was taken into custody without incident and interviewed by State Police detectives. Oberley was then transported to the Allen County Jail where he was booked into custody on charges related to the armed robbery incident.

Gage Christopher Oberley was arrested, with the following charges filed against him:

Robbery, a Level 3 Felony Theft, Level 6 Felony Possession of a handgun without a license, Class A Misdemeanor

All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

