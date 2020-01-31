Suspect Arrested After Camera Found in Evansville Restaurant Bathroom

A suspect has been arrested after a cell phone that was recording video was found inside of an Evansville restaurant’s bathroom.

On Monday, Jan. 27, a female called the Evansville Police Department to report that while attempting to use the bathroom at Tres Reynas Latin Cuisine at 920 Main St., she discovered a cell phone hidden in the soap dispenser that was recording.

According to initial reports, the woman claimed that after pushing on the soap dispenser in the bathroom of the restaurant while washing her hands, a hidden cell phone that was recording video fell out.

After discovering the phone, she immediately left the restaurant to call the authorities, EPD said in a statement.

The suspect, Marcos Alberto Ambriz Leon, was arrested on Friday on an attempted voyeurism charge (felony).

Officials with EPD believe that Leon acted alone in this incident and neither the owners nor employees were aware that this had taken place.

